Three people, including an infant, were injured Wednesday in a head-on crash in Vernon County, caused by a driver crossing the center line.
The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 14 just west of Hellwig Lane in the town of Hamburg, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a car driven by Denise Dearmond, 66, Minneapolis, was eastbound when the car crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on.
The SUV was driven by Shannon Larkin, 27, rural Westby. Larkin and her infant daughter were assisted out of the vehicle by bystanders, while Dearmond had to be extricated from her car by first responders.
The Larkin family dog was in the SUV and was not injured.
The westbound side of Highway 14 was closed for about 90 minutes as crews worked at the scene.
Units assisting included the Coon Valley Police, Fire and First Responders and the Shelby Fire and First Responders.