Three hospitalized after crash on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Three people were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, Madison police said.
Multiple occupants of one vehicle suffered series injuries and all involved in were hospitalized after the crash on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
Investigators were still at the scene as of early Sunday, Prado said.
Madison police asked anyone who saw or has video of the crash to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.