David Ndong is not having a good June in Madison.
Ndong, 26, was arrested for alleged drunken driving early Wednesday morning, his third arrest for the same offense in three weeks.
The Atlanta native was first stopped by police early in the morning on June 4, after an officer made a traffic stop because he was drifting in and out of traffic on Johnson and Bassett Streets.
On June 15, also in the early morning hours, Ndong was pulled over for driving the wrong way in the 400 block of West Gilman Street, with Ndong telling the officer "One ways are everywhere!"
The third arrest came around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, when Ndong pulled up next to an officer at the corner of North Butler Street and East Gilman Street.
"He pulled up to ask for directions," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The officer recognized him from the previous arrests, and realized he was intoxicated again."
Officers found paperwork from the previous OWI arrests in his car, as well as a ticket for hit and run issued to him a week ago.
