Three charged this week with looting Downtown store during protests

Three Madison men were charged this week with taking part in looting a Downtown sporting goods store during protests that happened in early June.
Darion T. Lanagan and Faizon J. Thomas, both 22, were charged with burglary as party to a crime after police said they took part in looting on June 1 at Fontana Sports, 216 N. Henry St., just off State Street.
A separate criminal complaint charged Luke A. Tschosik, 27, with burglary for taking part in looting at the same shop on June 2.
All three are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.
They join another man, Mackenzee L. Jacobson, 22, of Janesville, who was charged June 3 with burglary for allegedly looting at Fontana on June 2. He is free on a signature bond after appearing in court on June 3.
Lanagan and Thomas have no prior criminal record and were allowed to be summoned to court rather than be arrested.
According to the complaint against Lanagan and Thomas:
The owner of Fontana told police his store had been broken into the nights of May 30, May 31 and June 1, continuing into the following early morning hours, and was damaged and looted. He estimated damage to be around $12,000, with the loss of merchandise between $50,000 and $100,000. A heavy safe was also stolen.
More than 100 people participated in looting the store, but a more coordinated effort to steal merchandise happened after the initial wave of looters. Surveillance cameras captured the license plates of three vehicles used to load up merchandise, and one of them was registered to Thomas. He was also identified as loading up the car along with Lanagan.
A search warrant executed at Thomas' apartment on Pheasant Ridge Trail turned up 17 jackets, along with vests, pants, backpacks and other items with Fontana tags still on them. Clothing was also found that matched what Thomas and Lanagan were seen wearing on surveillance video on Henry Street.
Interviewed by Detective Scott Sachtjen, Thomas first claimed he "took like a jacket or two." He admitted helping others carry the safe out of the store.
Lanagan was not home when Sachtjen went to see him, but his mother handed over two large plastic trash bags full of coats and other merchandise with Fontana price tags on them. Later over the phone, Lanagan admitted looting the store but said after getting pepper-sprayed and "pushed around" that night he was "not thinking."
Court records also say Tschosik was seen walking away from Fontana carrying an armful of clothing, while a man with him had several bright-colored Frisbees for disc golf. Told by police to stop, they dropped the goods. The man with Tschosik ran away, but Tschosik, who appeared to be intoxicated, stayed.
The complaint against Jacobson says he and his brother were in Madison from Janesville to check out the protest. Just before officers were to clear the store of looters, Jacobson ran out carrying a plastic bag full of clothing from Fontana. He was immediately arrested.
Photos: State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
State Street murals
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.