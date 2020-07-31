Three charged this week with looting Downtown store during protests

More than 100 people participated in looting the store, but a more coordinated effort to steal merchandise happened after the initial wave of looters. Surveillance cameras captured the license plates of three vehicles used to load up merchandise, and one of them was registered to Thomas. He was also identified as loading up the car along with Lanagan.

A search warrant executed at Thomas' apartment on Pheasant Ridge Trail turned up 17 jackets, along with vests, pants, backpacks and other items with Fontana tags still on them. Clothing was also found that matched what Thomas and Lanagan were seen wearing on surveillance video on Henry Street.

Interviewed by Detective Scott Sachtjen, Thomas first claimed he "took like a jacket or two." He admitted helping others carry the safe out of the store.

Lanagan was not home when Sachtjen went to see him, but his mother handed over two large plastic trash bags full of coats and other merchandise with Fontana price tags on them. Later over the phone, Lanagan admitted looting the store but said after getting pepper-sprayed and "pushed around" that night he was "not thinking."