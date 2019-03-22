Three men allegedly wanting to pay for sex were arrested Wednesday night in a Janesville hotel, during a police sting operation against human trafficking.
The three men, David Hanley, 35 and Paul Rote, 53, both of Janesville, and Keith Dabbs, 46, Delavan, were tentatively charged with misdemeanor pandering, while Dabbs was booked into the Rock County Jail on a parole violation.
The sting took place at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel, 616 Midland Road, with the hotel providing three rooms for free to the police.
"The purpose of this collaboration was to target those who support the human trafficking trade by soliciting women for sex acts in exchange for money," said Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff of the Janesville Police Department.
"We are taking a multi-prong approach to the human trafficking problem," Ratzlaff said. "First, we reach out to the victims of human trafficking and offer resources to help them get out of the lifestyle, and tonight we went after those that make human trafficking profitable."
Agencies taking part in the sting included the Janesville, Beloit, Clinton and town of Beloit Police Departments, the Rock County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office, the Janesville Fire Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
During the sting, between 25 and 30 men requested sex acts, with the three who showed up at the hotel getting arrested.