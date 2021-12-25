Three arrested for anti-LGBT hate crime against McFarland child, authorities say

Three men were arrested on Thursday for using anti-LGBT slurs against a child and another person in McFarland, authorities said.

The trio rang the doorbell at a residence in McFarland at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday and proceeded to use "vulgar language and slurs" toward the resident and the child, McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

Police later arrested Cory Mellum, 24, Bradley Behling, 24, both of Arena, and Malik Yrios, 23, of Madison, with the assistance of McFarland residents and other law enforcement agencies, Chapin said.

Mellum was booked at the Dane County Jail for two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, Chapin said. Yrios and Behling were also taken to the Dane County Jail for one count of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, Chapin said.

Police found that the suspects and the victims did not know each other beforehand and that the incident was random, Chapin said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.