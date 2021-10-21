 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen, vehicles damaged at South Side construction firm, police say
alert

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen, vehicles damaged at South Side construction firm, police say

Police Line

Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen and multiple vehicles were damaged at a construction company on the South Side, Madison police said. 

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

An employee at the construction firm on the 900 block of Applegate Road told police that Wednesday night someone had damaged the property and stolen the equipment, Officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a report. Police were unable to say what equipment was stolen since a report is not yet completed, Schmitgen said in an email.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics