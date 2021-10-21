Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen, vehicles damaged at South Side construction firm, police say

Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen and multiple vehicles were damaged at a construction company on the South Side, Madison police said.
An employee at the construction firm on the 900 block of Applegate Road told police that Wednesday night someone had damaged the property and stolen the equipment, Officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a report. Police were unable to say what equipment was stolen since a report is not yet completed, Schmitgen said in an email.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.