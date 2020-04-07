'This was a brutal execution': Prosecutors allege pair kidnapped, shot couple in UW Arboretum

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Police say Sanford admitted to a friend that he shot the couple and also told him he had heard that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. The friend also told law enforcement that he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich.

Police said they used surveillance video from a number of sources and GPS data from Larrue's phone to track the movements of the alleged killers and the white Volkswagen minivan the couple had lent to their daughter, which Sanford and Larrue allegedly used to take Potter and Carre from their Near West Side Madison home.

The complaint says Potter Carre told police the day after the murders that Sanford had been with her the entire night before when her parents were allegedly taken to the Arboretum. But texts police recovered from her phone suggested Sanford was not with her that night.

Attorneys for Sanford and Larrue asked for lower bail amounts, with Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey, noting his client had no criminal record.