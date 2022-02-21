'This has not been a transparent process': Parisi blasts handling of Quadren Wilson case

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has demanded the Sheriff's Office offer regular updates on the law enforcement shooting of Quadren Wilson, calling out a lack of transparency in the investigation and a continued dearth of answers on how an unarmed Wilson was shot by Department of Justice agents earlier this month.

A rare rebuke of law enforcement from the county's top official, Parisi criticized the Sheriff's Office, though not by name, for an end-of-day press release on Friday, which named the two Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie, who shot their weapons during Wilson's arrests. The Sheriff's Office did not directly say Wagner and Peskie shot Wilson though no other law enforcement agencies or personnel have been named as being involved.

The Sherff's Office also confirmed that evidence showed Wilson was unarmed, which his family has maintained since the incident. The family has said Wilson was shot five times in his back.

Parisi also pointed to a lack of answers on why over 21 law enforcement personnel from local, state and federal agencies made a pincer moment to trap Wilson's vehicle before shooting him on a Far East Side roadway on Feb. 3.

"This has not been a transparent process," Parisi said in a statement Monday. "Why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest. And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times?"

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment on Parisi's statement.

Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, appeared in court for the first time on Friday on charges alleging he sold fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose after being found passed out in a town of Blooming Grove McDonald's last April.

During a court appearance by video conference Friday, Wilson’s lawyer, Stephen Eisenberg, questioned why the drug delivery charge is being filed now, when the complaint contains relatively dated information, and is a case being brought by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, and not the state Department of Justice, whose officers led efforts to arrest Wilson on Feb. 3.

Eisenberg also questioned whether the complaint really identifies Wilson as the person who sold the drugs. In the complaint, that person was described by a woman who was with the deceased man as a “light-skinned Black male.” The complaint against Wilson is based on phone calls made from the McDonalds and the Dane County Jail to a person authorities said is Wilson.

Despite the charges, questions persist on the intensity of Wilson's arrest. A state Department of Corrections warrant filed on Feb. 3 and released this week listed “history of firearms” as a reason for officers to be cautious with Wilson, but that document otherwise sheds little light on why the 21 officers from five local, state and federal agencies were needed to arrest Wilson.

"Most of us have no idea what happened that day or why," Parisi said. "Maybe there's a reasonable explanation, maybe not."

"However, it's also reasonable to ask for answers to a few basic questions, and for law enforcement leadership to step forward and provide answers."

