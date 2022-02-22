'This has not been a transparent process': Joe Parisi blasts handling of Quadren Wilson case

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi demanded the Sheriff’s Office offer regular updates on the law enforcement shooting of Quadren Wilson, decrying Monday what he called a lack of transparency in the investigation and the continued dearth of answers about how an unarmed Wilson was shot by state Department of Justice agents earlier this month.

In a rare rebuke of law enforcement from the county’s top official, Parisi criticized the Sheriff’s Office, though not by name, for an end-of-day press release on Friday, which named state Division of Criminal Investigation agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie as the agents who fired their weapons during Wilson’s arrest. The statement did not explicitly say Wagner and Peskie shot Wilson, although no officers from the other local, state and federal agencies present at the arrest have been identified as having discharged their weapons.

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that evidence showed Wilson was unarmed, which his family has maintained since the incident. The family has said Wilson was shot five times in his back.

Parisi also pointed to a lack of answers about why over 21 law enforcement personnel made a pincer move to trap Wilson’s vehicle before shooting him on a Far East Side roadway on Feb. 3.

“This has not been a transparent process,” Parisi said in a statement. “Why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest. And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times?”

Following Parisi’s statement, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett stressed that his office “must take care to protect the integrity of the investigation.” While the state Department of Justice typically investigates police shootings, the involvement of DOJ agents prompted the Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation.

“The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will continue to share information with great care; fulfilling the community expectation of transparency while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” Barrett said.

“The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth,” the sheriff added. “Doing anything less risks jeopardizing the investigation; denying the community of the truth and accountability they expect and deserve.”

Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, appeared in court for the first time on Friday on a charge that he allegedly sold fentanyl later used by a man who died from an overdose after being found passed out in a town of Blooming Grove McDonald’s last April.

During a court appearance by video conference Friday, Wilson’s lawyer, Stephen Eisenberg, questioned why the drug delivery charge is being filed now, when the complaint contains relatively dated information, and concerns a case being brought by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and not the state Department of Justice, whose officers led efforts to arrest Wilson on Feb. 3.

Eisenberg also questioned whether the complaint really identifies Wilson as the person who sold the drugs. In the complaint, that person was described by a woman who was with the deceased man as a “light-skinned Black male.” The complaint against Wilson is based on phone calls made from the McDonald’s and the Dane County Jail to a person authorities said is Wilson.

Despite the charges, questions persist about the intensity of Wilson’s arrest. A state Department of Corrections warrant filed on Feb. 3 and released last week listed a “history of firearms” as a reason for officers to be cautious with Wilson, but that document otherwise sheds little light on why so much power was focused on Wilson.

“Most of us have no idea what happened that day or why,” Parisi said. “Maybe there’s a reasonable explanation, maybe not.”

“However, it’s also reasonable to ask for answers to a few basic questions, and for law enforcement leadership to step forward and provide answers.”

