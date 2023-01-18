 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third woman assaulted in Greenbush neighborhood, police say

Police lights

A third woman has been assaulted while walking in the Greenbush neighborhood, Madison police said.

The assault, which happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, comes on the heels of two almost identical incidents Jan. 10, when two women reported being touched inappropriately by a stranger near St. Mary’s Hospital in the 700 block of South Park Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The latest assault occurred in the 200 block of South Park Street while a woman was walking toward Meriter Hospital, Fryer said.

In all three cases, the women reported being approached from behind by a Hispanic man in his early 20's wearing dark clothes before being groped, Fryer said.

Detectives are now asking anyone who lives near either hospital, especially those on Mills street, to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity and turn any relevant information over to the police, Fryer said.

"Officers are still doing extra patrols in the area," Fryer said. "We encourage people to call 911 immediately if they find themselves in a situation like this."

Police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com, where video can be submitted online.

Information can also be sent to Det. Sarah Korger directly at 608-229-8214, skorger@cityofmadison.com.

