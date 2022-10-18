Third person charged with homicide in July shooting death on Madison's North Side

A third person has been charged with taking part in the shooting death in July of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, which was apparently prompted by the theft of a car.

A criminal complaint filed late Monday charged Charvis D. Blue, 29, of Madison, with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for the July 22 death of Laron D. Bynum, who was found in the back seat of a gunshot-disabled car in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street on Madison's North Side.

Court documents from the case indicate Bynum was shot in the car on Vera Court, and then the car's driver drove away from the shooting scene before the car stopped running on Vahlen Street.

Blue is not in custody and is wanted on warrants for the homicide, a separate gun-related felony and for allegedly taking part in looting on State Street on May 30, 2020.

An earlier criminal complaint filed on July 29 charged Aquille T. Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Lowe was arrested Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, and was extradited to Wisconsin.

On Aug. 31, prosecutors also charged Jakyra Y. Peeples, 22, of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime. She is alleged to have been driving the vehicle that carried Lowe and Blue to the scene of the shooting on Vera Court, then to Vahlen Street where several other shots were fired.

The earlier complaints had made reference to a second man, now identified as Blue, being with Lowe when it's alleged Lowe fired the shots.

According to court documents in the case:

Police were alerted about a white Kia Optima that had been stolen from a parking lot on Leopold Way in Fitchburg early the morning of July 22. The stolen Kia was later seen on Vera Court by Madison police but not pursued.

Two people who had been in the car later told police they drove it to Vera Court to pick up a friend. The driver said he had gotten the car from someone else and did not know it was stolen. Just after the friend, Bynum, got into the back seat, a black Nissan SUV pulled up and its occupants began firing at the Kia, hitting Bynum.

The driver of the Kia drove away, ending up on Vahlen Street, and the Nissan arrived soon after.

Peeples first told police that earlier, she had rented her Nissan to another person for $100 and met that person in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg, along with Lowe and another person whose name she did not know. She claimed she then got a ride to Sun Prairie.

In late August, Peeples admitted to police she drove the Nissan to Vera Court. She said Lowe was looking for the stolen Kia and Facebook posts had indicated it was on Vera Court.

Peeples said when they spotted the car, Lowe got out and started shooting, then jumped back in and told her to drive off. She did not believe the person who was later identified as Blue got out of the Nissan during the shooting, but said she knows he fired a gun.

She later identified Blue from a photo lineup.

Another man who was in the Nissan, identified in complaints only by his initials, told police he had agreed to help look for the Kia. He said he ducked down when the shooting happened. He said both Lowe and Blue had jumped out of the Nissan during the shooting on Vera Court.