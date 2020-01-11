Third-party fundraisers can keep bulk of donations to public safety groups

WSDSA’s business manager, Sandy Schueller, said the group typically gets 20 percent of what Encore raises, but is guaranteed a minimum of $60,000 a year. She said she didn’t know what Encore tells potential donors about how much of the money it raises goes to her organization, but “I obviously tell anyone who reaches out to us.”

The La Crosse police union, the La Crosse Professional Police Nonsupervisory Association, has been an Encore client for many years, its vice president, Dale Gerbig, said Friday, although it hasn’t raised money for the department’s K-9 unit.

He did not have access to how much of what the company raises goes to the union but said the union is “very satisfied with its work,” which includes not only telemarketing but event management.

He said he could “understand that somebody could perceive it” as shady, but that the 60-member union wouldn’t be able to do its own fundraising and that some of the money Encore raises for the union allows the union in turn to donate to worthy causes, such as the Special Olympics and the Boys and Girls Club.

Bulk of money spent