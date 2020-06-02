Third night of looting follows third night of mostly peaceful protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the third straight night, rioting has followed a mostly peaceful protest in Downtown Madison, distracting from activists' call to address police violence against black people after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.

People began looting and damaging State Street stores and other property — many already boarded up or repaired after two nights of similar mayhem — just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman reported that one person fired multiple shots from a handgun and two people were attacked and struck with a crowbar. People were also seen attempting to light Molotov cocktails and multiple officers were hit with rocks and other projectiles as they tried to secure the area. Police responded with tear gas, Harman said.

Fontana Sports was again broken into and looted for a second straight night. A person who lives on State Street was punched by a looter after yelling at him. One protester told a looter, "You're ruining the message," and others from the protest movement tried to stem the growing lawlessness.