Third night of looting follows third night of mostly peaceful protest

For the third straight night, rioting has followed a mostly peaceful protest in Downtown Madison, distracting from activists' call to address police violence against black people after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.
People began looting and damaging State Street stores and other property — many already boarded up or repaired after two nights of similar mayhem — just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman reported that one person fired multiple shots from a handgun and two people were attacked and struck with a crowbar. People were also seen attempting to light Molotov cocktails and multiple officers were hit with rocks and other projectiles as they tried to secure the area. Police responded with tear gas, Harman said.
Fontana Sports was again broken into and looted for a second straight night. A person who lives on State Street was punched by a looter after yelling at him. One protester told a looter, "You're ruining the message," and others from the protest movement tried to stem the growing lawlessness.
Just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Gorham and Henry streets, looters attacked two male protesters with two-by-fours and possibly a crowbar after they tried to confront a female looter, police said. One of the men required 12 stitches to his face and had his phone stolen, while the other suffered multiple broken bones.
Later, at around 5 a.m., a cameraman for local Channel 15 (WMTV-TV) was attacked live on air by a looter in the 600 block of State Street. The person was arrested shortly thereafter.
There was also some graffiti reported during the earlier protest on the Capitol Square, including paint poured over the iconic "Forward" statue near the intersection of Mifflin, Carroll and State streets. Barricades, construction fences and other items were also moved into the roadway, police said.
Police reported 15 arrests were made during the night, and that they responded to several looting incidents elsewhere in the city.
