A couple of new cars at an East Side dealership almost ended up on cinder blocks this week, as thieves tried to steal wheels and tires off the vehicles but weren't able to finish the theft.
The attempted theft was discovered at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Zimbrick Buick GMC lot, 3533 Benjamin Drive, which serves as an overflow lot for the dealership at 5402 High Crossing Blvd., Madison police said.
An employee of the dealership found the two cars.
"Someone appeared to be prepping to steal wheels and tires off of two new vehicles," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "All but one lug nut had been removed from each wheel."
Hidden nearby were cinder blocks.
"It seems the criminals were looking to return, put the vehicles up on blocks and take the wheels and tires," DeSpain said.
The Zimbrick employee called police so other dealers could be warned about the attempted theft.