Thief steals car on Near West Side, flees from Madison police on foot

Madison police recovered a stolen vehicle Tuesday after the thief was reported speeding through city streets and ran out of the car on foot when officers approached.

A man reported that his gray Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the 300 block of South Mills Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to Madison police. He told officers that he likely left his car unlocked with the keys in the door. When he woke up to drive to work, the car was gone.

At roughly the same time, Madison police got a traffic complaint of a gray Volkswagen Jetta speeding. When an officer approached the location of the complaint, the officer saw a person matching the description of the driver fleeing the area on foot.

The officer located the Jetta nearby. It had stolen property inside, according to police. The owner later reclaimed it.

Passersby told police they saw three 13- 15-year-olds in the area just before the officer found the vehicle.

