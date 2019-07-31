Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An unlocked car with a garage door opener inside was an open invitation to a thief Tuesday morning, who made off with items from the Far East Side home, including a BMW.

The burglary and auto theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. by the resident living in the 1300 block of Manassas Trail, Madison police said.

"The burglar appeared to have been able to enter the home by first getting into an unlocked BMW that was parked in the driveway," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "It contained the garage door opener."

The opener was used to get into the garage, then the burglar entered the house through the unlocked door from the garage to the house.

"The intruder took a purse and a messenger bag," DeSpain said. "They contained many items, including a laptop computer, credit cards and keys to the BMW. It also was stolen."

No description of a suspect was given.

