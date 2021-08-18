'They took our backbone': 17-year-old shooting victim a father-to-be, fun-loving athlete

The family of the 17-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Stadium last weekend described him as a "fun-loving" handyman and athlete who was also a father-to-be.
Jovan J. Freeny was set to start his junior year at Capital High School this year after moving from Verona High School. The Fitchburg teen was gunned down outside a large party on the 10 block of Lathrop Street Saturday night.
Family members said police have questioned multiple "persons of interest" in the case. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday the case is an active investigation but that no one has been arrested.
"I want justice for my son, he definitely didn't deserve this," Freeny's mother Tehesha Williams said in an interview Wednesday. "They took a piece of me away and I'll probably never be the same."
The shooting occurred in the 10 block of Lathrop Street near Camp Randall stadium just before midnight on Saturday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement earlier this week. Roughly 100 people were in the street during a party in the area before the shooting occurred, and when police arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road.
During a sit-down with media at the nursing home where she works, Williams said her son attended the party with friends. After the shooting, Williams said Freeny's friends then drove her son to the hospital and left him in the parking lot.
Police have said it is unclear if Freeny was the intended target, but his mother said she believed he was.
"I just want whoever's out there that knows anything, seen anything, heard anything — anything — say something," Williams said. "This is a child’s life taken. No matter what the situation is, nobody deserves it."
Freeny played football, mowed neighbors' lawns and excelled as a handyman, family said. Though he enjoyed teasing his sisters, they called him "our protector."
"No matter what it was, my brother was always there for us," sister Trinity Davis said. "I really miss my brother."
India Cole, 17, Freeny's girlfriend, is expecting a daughter in December.
"He was a good person to be around," Cole said. "He was my favorite person ever."
Freeny's mother said she expected to view her son's body on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending. Co-workers have also started a GoFundMe page to support the family.