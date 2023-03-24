Madison police are warning the public of a new scam call, claiming the caller is a police officer following up on an outstanding payment, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

"The Madison Police Department does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances," Fryer said.

Madison authorities first became aware of the scam after a woman reported a call where she was asked to pay $7,000 by someone claiming to be a police sergeant for being "in contempt of court" after supposedly failing to appear.

When the woman realized it was a scam, she hung up and notified police, Fryer said.

No legitimate law enforcement agency will ever call community members for outstanding payments or warrants, including any unpaid federal or state taxes, Fryer said.

Madison police shared the following tips to help the public avoid falling for similar scams:

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter and similar sites.

Anyone who receives similar calls are advised to hang up and contact local law enforcement.

Art of the Everyday: A recap of May in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers