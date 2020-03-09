Thefts from Sun Prairie restaurant lead to 6 months in jail for ex-manager

A Windsor woman who was the general manager of a popular Sun Prairie restaurant was given a six-month jail term as part of a sentence she will serve for stealing nearly $200,000 from the restaurant while she worked there.
Debra L. Riphahn-Vera, 55, apologized Monday to Food Fight, the owner of Market Street Diner, 101 Market St., where she worked for eight years as general manager. She was fired in January 2016 after it was discovered she had been taking cash from the restaurant and covering up the thefts by replacing the missing cash with checks from the bakery and catering side of the business.
Riphahn-Vera pleaded no contest in December to theft in a business setting and theft by false representation. The thefts occurred between early 2012 and late 2015, according to a criminal complaint.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey said Riphahn-Vera also ordered candle-making supplies using the restaurant’s accounts that were instead shipped to Riphahn-Vera’s home and her other business, Wisconsin Candle Co.
Circuit Judge Julie Genovese, following a joint agreement worked out between Humphrey and Riphahn-Vera’s lawyer, Jonas Bednarek, sentenced Riphahn-Vera to six years of probation, six months of which is to be spent in the Dane County Jail. The jail time will likely be served with work-release privileges.
Bednarek said details will be worked out with the jail so that Riphahn-Vera can work for her own business while free on work release. She is not allowed to work in any job in which she is handling someone else’s money, under conditions of her probation.
Riphahn-Vera was also ordered to pay restitution of $196,122 and must pay at least $10,000 per year or spend 60 additional days in jail. Food Fight’s out-of-pocket expense was $19,860, while the rest of the loss was covered by its insurer, Society Insurance. Genovese ordered that restitution money go to Food Fight first.