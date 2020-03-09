Thefts from Sun Prairie restaurant lead to 6 months in jail for ex-manager

A Windsor woman who was the general manager of a popular Sun Prairie restaurant was given a six-month jail term as part of a sentence she will serve for stealing nearly $200,000 from the restaurant while she worked there.

Debra L. Riphahn-Vera, 55, apologized Monday to Food Fight, the owner of Market Street Diner, 101 Market St., where she worked for eight years as general manager. She was fired in January 2016 after it was discovered she had been taking cash from the restaurant and covering up the thefts by replacing the missing cash with checks from the bakery and catering side of the business.

Riphahn-Vera pleaded no contest in December to theft in a business setting and theft by false representation. The thefts occurred between early 2012 and late 2015, according to a criminal complaint.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey said Riphahn-Vera also ordered candle-making supplies using the restaurant’s accounts that were instead shipped to Riphahn-Vera’s home and her other business, Wisconsin Candle Co.