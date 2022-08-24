'The worst kind of monster': Man gets life in prison for 2019 child sex assault

A registered sex offender who molested a 6-year-old girl at a Southwest Side apartment in 2019 — mere months after being released from prison for a different child sexual assault — was sentenced to life in prison by a Dane County judge on Wednesday.

Dennis D. Banks, 55, of Madison, was convicted by a jury in July of inappropriately touching the child, now 10, while she stayed overnight at an apartment he was living in with a friend of her mother.

Banks had been previously convicted for child sexual assault in 2002. Under Wisconsin law, anyone convicted a second time of a serious child sex offense automatically gets life in prison.

The Dane County courtroom where Banks received his sentence Wednesday was tense, with the mother of the victim and Banks' daughter exchanging harsh words even as court officials tried to stop the two from interacting.

The victim's mother told the court that her and her daughter's lives have been forever changed by Banks' actions.

"You're the worst kind of monster," the mother said, referring to Banks.

"I blame myself," she said. "But I stand in this courtroom feeling empowered."

The victim's grandfather told the court that he lamented the fact that he wasn't the one getting sentenced on Wednesday, referring to his desire to harm Banks in the days following the crime.

Banks, speaking in court, maintained his innocence and accused the victim's family of lying about him.

Banks' lawyer, Michael Covey, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess and Judge John Hyland all acknowledged that the case saw repeated delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Banks going through three different lawyers. Covey was assigned to the case in March.

Banks was released from custody on bail in April. Dane County paid for his lodging, food and transportation to and from court, Covey said.

Hyland apologized to the victim's mother on Wednesday for losing his temper during a phone call with her during which she was upset that Banks was being released from custody.

Hyland insisted that the court's years-long proceedings would ultimately help the jury's verdict stand up in appellate court, where Banks and Covey said they plan to take the case next.

On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed other charges against Banks from 2017 for battery, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim.