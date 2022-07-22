The search is on for 2 suspects involved in West Side stolen vehicle fence collision, Madison police say

The search is on for two suspects who fled the scene of a stolen vehicle crash that occurred early Friday morning on the city's West Side, the Madison Police Department said.
At around 1:20 a.m. Friday, officers arrived to the 6700 block of Schroeder Road after a witness reported someone driving a Kia Soul recklessly before it crashed into a fence. The witness told Madison police that they saw two people run from the crash scene.
Police used a drone and a K-9 team to try and locate the suspects, but to no avail.
The Kia was earlier reported as stolen from a residence on Struck Street, Madison police said, adding that another Kia at that location was tampered with.
The investigation remains ongoing.
