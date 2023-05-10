A Madison resident accused of posing as an FBI agent and stalking an adult website personality in Texas was ordered to remain in custody and to be transported to Texas to face the federal charges against him.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker said the conduct Jack McQuestion is accused of engaging in is “extraordinarily concerning” and the decision was not only about the mechanics of assuring that McQuestion reaches Texas to face the charges, but his apparent dangerousness to the public and the alleged victim in the case.

McQuestion, 28, was arrested last month at his parents’ home in Hartland by federal authorities who investigated an incident in November in Austin, Texas. A woman who operates an adult-oriented page on the OnlyFans web platform said she was visited by a man she didn’t know who rang her front doorbell and told her he was an FBI agent, that there were warrants for her arrest and she was to come with him.

The man, later identified as McQuestion, left when she said she would call police to verify what he was saying. The encounter was captured on a security camera at the woman’s front door.

Prosecutors argued it was not clear what McQuestion’s intentions for the woman were, but said items that investigators seized from his apartment on Tennyson Lane in Madison, which included pepper spray, a black tactical jacket, and a garrote — a handheld wire used to strangle a person — indicated a possible abduction.

McQuestion’s attorney in Madison, federal defender Joseph Bugni, said that if released from custody in Madison, McQuestion would travel with his parents to Austin and surrender to authorities there. The concern, he said, was the means of travel and how it would affect McQuestion, who was described by Bugni and McQuestion’s mother, Karen McQuestion, as autistic.

In testimony, Karen McQuestion said her son, while never formally diagnosed with autism, suffers from anxiety and becomes overwhelmed by sounds and movements in his surroundings.

“He likes to have structure to his day,” she said. “He likes to know what to expect.” She said he “copes very well” if he is able to control his surroundings.

McQuestion’s parents offered to accompany him by plane or by car to Austin and turn him over to authorities once there. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Boor was skeptical of the plan, saying it allowed McQuestion the opportunity to flee at any point.

Boor argued that McQuestion is a sophisticated traveler on his own, having flown twice by himself to Austin and having lived overseas while attending the University of London, where he earned a master’s degree in data science. He worked, apparently from his Madison apartment, as a data scientist for a company called MultiPlan, which manages private company health care plans.

Bugni said McQuestion wouldn’t have money or any place to go if he fled during his travel to Texas, and Karen McQuestion said she and her husband would not hesitate to call authorities if he did.

But Crocker said that as heartbreaking as it is for McQuestion’s parents to deal with their son’s situation, “they’re not professional law enforcement” personnel and not equipped to transport him.

Crocker also said the victim in the case has expressed concern about her safety should McQuestion be released from custody. He noted that prosecutors also said investigators found among McQuestion’s belongings evidence that he has collected personal information on two other women who work in adult entertainment, similar to the victim in the case.

An officer from the U.S. Marshals Service said it would take at least a week for McQuestion’s transfer to Texas to begin. In the meantime, Bugni indicated he may appeal Crocker’s decision to the federal judge in Texas who is assigned to hear McQuestion’s case.

