Texas man arrested for string of Middleton burglaries, police say

A 43-year-old man from Dallas, Texas has been arrested for a string of burglaries along University Avenue, Middleton police said.
Security footage captured at multiple locations identified Menes A. Weightman as the suspect in two Middleton burglaries and one attempted burglary, according to police.
On Sept. 15 at about 11:50 p.m. Middleton Police responded to the attempted burglary of a business on University Avenue. The next morning at 1:30, officers responded to a burglary at Dunn's Auto at 6516 University Avenue. Later that morning, a burglary was reported at Wolf Kubly Ace Hardware store at 6305 University Avenue, police said.
Video of Weightman was shared with other local law enforcement agencies. Shortly after, the Madison Police Department told Middleton police that officers had arrested Weightman the morning of Sept. 16 on the 2500 block of McDivitt Road for an arrest warrant out of Texas and multiple pending charges for crimes in Dane County.
Police said Weightman was found with stolen property from the two Middleton burglaries.