 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Television report on cop who shot Quadren Wilson was false but not defamatory, judge rules

A Madison television news report that confused one former Milwaukee police officer named Mark Wagner for a different ex-Milwaukee cop by the same name was false but not defamatory, a Dane County judge ruled Wednesday.

The 13-page decision by Circuit Judge Frank Remington dismissed a lawsuit brought against WKOW-TV, Channel 27, by a former Milwaukee sergeant named Mark Wagner who in 2002 shot and killed a suspect in Milwaukee but was cleared of wrongdoing.

A Madison traffic engineering camera captures the moments after Quadren Wilson was arrested by officers with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Wilson's family says he was shot five times in the back. Authorities have not yet said who shot Wilson.

The WKOW report, by reporter Tony Galli, claimed that Mark Wagner was the same Mark Wagner who, in February, as a special agent with the state Division of Criminal Investigation, shot and wounded Quadren Wilson, who was unarmed, during a traffic stop on Madison's Far East Side.

People are also reading…

However, the Mark Wagner who killed suspect Edward Pundsack in Milwaukee in 2002 was Mark D. Wagner Jr. He retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in 2019. The Wagner who shot Wilson was Mark P. Wagner, who also retired from the Milwaukee Police Department but then took a job with DCI.

For his role in shooting Wilson, Mark P. Wagner was charged in September with second-degree reckless endangerment. His attorneys have sought to dismiss the charge and to have the Dane County District Attorney's Office removed from prosecution of the case.

The case is set for a hearing in January.

Mark D. Wagner's lawsuit, filed against WKOW in June, alleged that even after learning of its error, the station ran the story at least once and failed to use ordinary care in checking on the identity of "Mark Wagner" before running it. The lawsuit claimed that as a result, Mark D. Wagner Jr. "suffered humiliation, loss of reputation, and physical endangerment to him and his family entitling him to compensatory damages."

WKOW claimed Mark D. Wagner was a "public officer" or a "limited purpose public figure" and that to recover damages he would have to show the station acted with actual malice -- proof that the station knew its report to be false or that it recklessly disregarded whether it was false or not. Remington said as a retiree, Mark D. Wagner is neither a public officer nor a limited purpose public figure. 

Still, Remington said the report, though false, was not defamatory as defined by law. 

"A reasonable person could not understand the broadcast to have harmed (Mark D.) Wagner's reputation because any reasonable person would understand who the broadcast was about," Remington wrote. "That is, despite the broadcast's confusing use of the name "Wagner," and despite discussing (Mark D.) Wagner's past actions, the broadcast is clearly about who (Mark P.) Wagner is, what (Mark P.) Wagner did, and why he did it."

No reasonable person would believe WKOW's false statements accused Mark D. Wagner of doing anything at all, Remington wrote, "let alone some kind of unnecessary force from which the public could infer a decades-long habit."

Mark D. Wagner, Remington wrote, failed to allege WKOW's statements "had any tendency to harm" the retired officer's reputation, "and therefore are not defamatory as a matter of law."

Brookfield attorney William Rettko, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mark D. Wagner, had not responded to a message seeking comment.

Complete coverage of the Quadren Wilson case

state Department of Justice agent has been charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson, an unarmed Black man who was wanted by authorities in a drug investigation. Read past coverage.

Officer-involved shooting victim was wanted on parole violation
Crime
alert

Officer-involved shooting victim was wanted on parole violation

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It wasn't clear Wednesday why five different agencies and 21 officers were needed to make the arrest.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas in China are enjoying a snow day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics