Television report on cop who shot Quadren Wilson was false but not defamatory, judge rules

A Madison television news report that confused one former Milwaukee police officer named Mark Wagner for a different ex-Milwaukee cop by the same name was false but not defamatory, a Dane County judge ruled Wednesday.

The 13-page decision by Circuit Judge Frank Remington dismissed a lawsuit brought against WKOW-TV, Channel 27, by a former Milwaukee sergeant named Mark Wagner who in 2002 shot and killed a suspect in Milwaukee but was cleared of wrongdoing.

The WKOW report, by reporter Tony Galli, claimed that Mark Wagner was the same Mark Wagner who, in February, as a special agent with the state Division of Criminal Investigation, shot and wounded Quadren Wilson, who was unarmed, during a traffic stop on Madison's Far East Side.

However, the Mark Wagner who killed suspect Edward Pundsack in Milwaukee in 2002 was Mark D. Wagner Jr. He retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in 2019. The Wagner who shot Wilson was Mark P. Wagner, who also retired from the Milwaukee Police Department but then took a job with DCI.

Mark D. Wagner's lawsuit, filed against WKOW in June, alleged that even after learning of its error, the station ran the story at least once and failed to use ordinary care in checking on the identity of "Mark Wagner" before running it. The lawsuit claimed that as a result, Mark D. Wagner Jr. "suffered humiliation, loss of reputation, and physical endangerment to him and his family entitling him to compensatory damages."

WKOW claimed Mark D. Wagner was a "public officer" or a "limited purpose public figure" and that to recover damages he would have to show the station acted with actual malice -- proof that the station knew its report to be false or that it recklessly disregarded whether it was false or not. Remington said as a retiree, Mark D. Wagner is neither a public officer nor a limited purpose public figure.

Still, Remington said the report, though false, was not defamatory as defined by law.

"A reasonable person could not understand the broadcast to have harmed (Mark D.) Wagner's reputation because any reasonable person would understand who the broadcast was about," Remington wrote. "That is, despite the broadcast's confusing use of the name "Wagner," and despite discussing (Mark D.) Wagner's past actions, the broadcast is clearly about who (Mark P.) Wagner is, what (Mark P.) Wagner did, and why he did it."

No reasonable person would believe WKOW's false statements accused Mark D. Wagner of doing anything at all, Remington wrote, "let alone some kind of unnecessary force from which the public could infer a decades-long habit."

Mark D. Wagner, Remington wrote, failed to allege WKOW's statements "had any tendency to harm" the retired officer's reputation, "and therefore are not defamatory as a matter of law."

Brookfield attorney William Rettko, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mark D. Wagner, had not responded to a message seeking comment.