2 teens sought in hit-and-run crash, reckless driving in stolen car, Madison police say

Two teens who were in a stolen car that caused a hit-and-run crash and was speeding 100 mph on the Beltline on Monday are being sought, Madison police reported.

Several teens bailed out of the stolen car about 4:30 p.m. Monday following the hit-and-run crash on John Nolen Drive that culminated a day in which the group was seen numerous times driving recklessly at high speeds by numerous motorists, many of whom called in to report the danger, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The crash happened when the speeding stolen car collided with the rear bumper of another, pushing the other car into a wall. The driver was not injured, DeSpain said.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the car, which was stolen in Fitchburg, had been reported doing 100 mph on the Beltline, forcing at least one motorist off of the road, DeSpain said.

The stolen car was later observed on video surveillance at an East Washington Avenue gas station and two teens — ages 15 and 14 — were identified by Gang Unit officers. The teens have a significant history of crimes that include burglaries and stealing cars, DeSpain said.

Identifying and arresting those committing these offenses has been a priority of Madison police, DeSpain said.