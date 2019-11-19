Four teens ran from a stolen car after crashing it on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
The Acura MDX was stolen about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday from a Corry Street driveway after its owner inadvertently left it unlocked with keys inside, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
On Sunday about 6:40 p.m., witnesses saw four teens running from the Acura after it crashed into a tree on Frisch Road, and drove it for about a block before leaving it running and abandoned in the road, DeSpain said.
No arrests have been reported.
