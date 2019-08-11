Four teenage boys were robbed at gunpoint inside of a car while trying to sell a pair of Jordan brand shoes on the South Side Thursday night, according to Madison Police.
The victims were not seriously injured, but were robbed of two backpacks, one of which contained the basketball shoes, according to police.
A 17-year-old from Waunakee, had contacted an unknown person while trying to sell his Jordan brand shoes on Snapchat, and arranged to meet the "buyer" without getting his name, police reported. The 17-year-old brought three friends with him for the transaction.
Two robbers, who were also teenage boys, met with the four victims around 7:15 p.m. on the 3000 block of Churchill Drive to presumably buy the shoes, but instead got into the victim's car and pulled out two handguns, according to police. The robbers demanded the four teens turn over everything, police said.
The two robbers struck three of the teens on the head with their firearms, then ran away with two backpacks and the shoes, according to police.
One of the victims was so frightened while talking with police that he fainted and was taken to to the hospital by Madison Fire Department paramedics as a precaution, police said.
One of the suspects was described as a black male in his late teens with a lighter complexion, tall and thin build, curly "reddish" hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and white pants.
The other suspect was described as a black male in his late teens with a thin build, wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants, and with hair that was short on the sides and longer and darker on top.