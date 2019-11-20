Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for allegedly choking and robbing a 15-year-old boy on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The 15-year-old was walking on North Sherman Avenue about 4 p.m. Tuesday when he was mugged by the two other teens, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One suspect put the boy in a choke-hold that made him unable to breathe for about 15 seconds, and he then was thrown to the ground as the two robbers ran his pockets, DeSpain said.
The victim was able to get back on his feet, and ran so fast that he came out of his shoes. While fleeing, he said the suspects alternated between yelling that they were going to kill him and laughing, DeSpain said.
The victim provided good descriptions of the two suspects, and officers soon located them near a Northport Drive shopping center. They were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, strangulation, and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.
Gun incident at West Towne Mall, man fatally shot by police top recent notable crimes in Madison area