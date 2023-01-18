Teens in vehicle chased by another vehicle with occupant possibly flashing gun, Madison police say

A group of teens who were in a vehicle on the Far East Side on Sunday night said they were chased by another vehicle with an occupant possibly flashing a gun, Madison police reported.

The group of high school students, who were in town for a sporting event, were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by another vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The group said the other vehicle chased them around and the driver flashed an object at them that they believed was a gun, but they could not fully make it out in the dark, Fryer said.

No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.