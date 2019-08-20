The occupants of an SUV jumped out and fled when the SUV was rear-ended on East Washington Avenue during the evening rush hour, Madison police reported.
The 64-year-old Madison man who was driving the vehicle that rear-ended the SUV told police the teens may have left the SUV in the middle of the street and fled because they saw his security guard’s uniform when he got out, according to a police news release.
The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on East Washington at Lexington Avenue.
The SUV had been stolen in Verona overnight, police said.
A search with a police dog for the suspects was unsuccessful, police reported.