3 teens flee after crashing stolen car into gas pump on Southwest Side, Madison police report
3 teens flee after crashing stolen car into gas pump on Southwest Side, Madison police report

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Three teens fled after crashing a stolen car into a gas pump on the Southwest Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the Kwik Trip, 3153 Maple Grove Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The three teens fled from the Chrysler Sebring, which had been stolen earlier in the night from Canterbury Road, after it crashed into the gas pump, DeSpain said.

No fuel leaked from the damaged pump due to the collision, which dislodged the front bumper of the Sebring, DeSpain said.

