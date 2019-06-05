Madison squad car very tight crop (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two teenage boys crashed an SUV into the back of another car that was driving on the Southwest Side Tuesday, according to police. 

Madison Police responded to reports of the crash on South Gammon Road around 4:00 p.m. After ditching the SUV, a Chevrolet Traverse that was taken from Cottage Grove, the teens ran off onto the nearby Park Ridge Drive, police reported.  

The car that was hit ended up on a nearby lawn. Police found the stolen SUV in a traffic lane, still running and with its doors wide open. 

Police said no one was injured in the incident. 

