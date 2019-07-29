A Madison police dog was instrumental in finding two teens who allegedly stole a car Friday afternoon and crashed the car before running from the scene.
The 15-year-old male driver from Madison was tentatively charged with auto theft, reckless driving endangering safety and operating without a valid driver's license, while the 14-year-old male from Madison was tentatively charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.
Madison police said the two teens were well known.
"They are involved in a group notorious for stealing cars," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Audi Q5 was stolen early Friday morning from a residence on Jeffy Trail on the Far West Side. The owner left the garage door open and the keys were inside the car.
The teens crashed the car near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Sara Road Friday afternoon, flattening a tire which put the car out of commission.
"Residents saw the teens run off," DeSpain said. "They provided good information to officers, as well as surveillance video."
Slim was brought to the scene, and was able to track the teens to a residence in the 6000 block of Tottenham Road.
"Police located the suspects, evidence from area burglaries and a look-alike handgun," DeSpain said.
So far in July, Madison police have arrested 17 young people for auto theft.
"Crimes have been occurring overnight, but also in the late afternoon and early evening hours, when people are often home and may not think to close their garage doors," DeSpain said.
