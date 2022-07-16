 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teens crash stolen car into tree, mailbox on Far East Side, Madison police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A group of teenagers crashed a stolen car into a tree and mailbox on the Far East Side before fleeing the scene Friday night, Madison police said. 

Two vehicles were speeding through a residential area on the 5000 block of Wintergreen Drive at the time of the crash, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said. A witness saw four teenagers get out of the crashed car and hop in the other vehicle, Hannah said. 

The crashed car had not been reported stolen, but it's back window was broken out. Police contacted the owner who confirmed the vehicle had in fact been stolen. 

