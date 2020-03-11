You are the owner of this article.
3 teens crash stolen car into Beltline concrete barrier while fleeing police, authorities say
Monona police squad car
Monona Police Department

Three teens were arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car into a concrete barrier while fleeing police, authorities reported.

The incident began shortly before 12:30 a.m. when a Monona officer spotted a white Chevrolet Cobalt traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the Beltline at South Towne, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said in a statement.

The speeding Cobalt matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen from Fitchburg earlier, Ostrenga said.

The officer caught up to the Cobalt near Fish Hatchery Road and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Cobalt's driver attempted to elude the officer and after a short pursuit the car became disabled when it struck a concrete barrier just west of Todd Drive, Ostrenga said.

The three teens in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody without incident, the chief said.

The male driver, a 14-year old from Fitchburg, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (driver), felony eluding, and numerous traffic citations.

The two male passengers, a 15-year old from Verona and a 14-year old from Madison, were arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (passenger).

All three were taken to the Dane County juvenile jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by the information to TIP411 (847411).

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

