3 teens crash stolen car into Beltline concrete barrier while fleeing police, authorities say

Three teens were arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car into a concrete barrier while fleeing police, authorities reported.

The incident began shortly before 12:30 a.m. when a Monona officer spotted a white Chevrolet Cobalt traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the Beltline at South Towne, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said in a statement.

The speeding Cobalt matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen from Fitchburg earlier, Ostrenga said.

The officer caught up to the Cobalt near Fish Hatchery Road and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Cobalt's driver attempted to elude the officer and after a short pursuit the car became disabled when it struck a concrete barrier just west of Todd Drive, Ostrenga said.

The three teens in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody without incident, the chief said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The male driver, a 14-year old from Fitchburg, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (driver), felony eluding, and numerous traffic citations.

The two male passengers, a 15-year old from Verona and a 14-year old from Madison, were arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (passenger).