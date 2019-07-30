Three teens carrying a young child got out of a crashed car that rolled numerous times on the Beltline Monday afternoon, with a second car stopping to pick them up before police arrived.
The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of the Beltline near Old Sauk Road, Madison police said.
Witnesses said a Pontiac G8 cut off another car and caused a crash before rolling.
"All got into a Dodge Durango that stopped to pick them up before police arrived," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Pontiac's windows were shattered, leaving a glass debris field on the highway.
"The temporary license plates on the car were listed as stolen," DeSpain said. "Investigators were trying to determine who owned the Pontiac."
Key fobs to an Audi and a Lincoln were found inside the Pontiac, which smelled of smoked marijuana.
