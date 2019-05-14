Two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl were arrested Monday night for fighting with police as they tried to arrest the girls during a disturbance on the South Side.
The incident took place at about 9:45 p.m. near the Post Road and Turbot Drive intersection, Madison police said. All three girls are from Madison.
The 13-year-old allegedly punched an officer in the throat, and she was tentatively charged with battery to a police officer.
One of the 15-year-old girls allegedly kicked an officer multiple times, and she also was tentatively charged with battery to a police officer, as well as possession of pepper spray and resisting/obstructing.
The other 15-year-old girl was tentatively charged with possession of pepper spray and resisting/obstructing.
All three were taken to the juvenile jail.
Multiple officers were sent to the loud disturbance and fight.
“When police arrived, a 15-year-old girl was in the process of using pepper spray on a boy who was trying to get away from her,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A police sergeant moved into position to take the girl into custody, but the sergeant was soon surrounded by a crowd of teens trying to interfere with her arrest.
“During the fracas, many young people used their phones to record the officers’ actions, while screaming and yelling,” DeSpain said.
One of the 15-year-old girls vowed after her arrest that she would batter officers when released from the juvenile lockup, while the 13-year-old bragged about punching the officer in the throat.
“She said she would do it again if given the opportunity,” DeSpain said.
Suspect arrested after racially charged fight on Metro bus, Madison police say
Infants rescued from car, sleeping driver arrested, Madison police say
Deputy pepper sprayed, suspect reported missing, officials say
Knife-swinging man arrested, allegedly had dispute with female acquaintance, police say
Carrying cash register early in the morning leads to arrest, Janesville police say
Man clad in underwear arrested for alleged 7th operating under the influence offense
Alleged drug dealers arrested during search of South Side apartment, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealers arrested during search of South Side apartment, Madison police say
Two years in prison for man who kept chemicals, bomb-making materials in apartment
Jury finds man guilty in 2017 convenience store homicide
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!