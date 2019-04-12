Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an East High School student inside the school building Wednesday.
The Madison Police Department said a 15-year-old girl reported Thursday to East High's school resource officer she was assaulted by two male teenagers inside the school, 2222 E. Washington Ave., around 4 p.m. the previous day.
One of the teens was arrested Thursday night, and the other was arrested Friday morning by the school resource officer, according to police spokesman Joel DeSpain. The suspects, both 15, face tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
East High Principal Mike Hernandez said in an email to parents Friday the alleged assault involved students of the high school, and the school is working with the Police Department on the investigation.
"While I cannot offer further details I want you to know that we are fully supporting the victim and the victim's family through this process and will be taking the necessary disciplinary actions with the other students involved once the investigation concludes," he said.
Hernandez said he believes it was an isolated incident that "does not reflect the love and respect we have for one another."