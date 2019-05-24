Three teens were arrested Thursday night in Janesville after allegedly setting fire to a bathroom at a West Side park.
Jalon Brown, 18, Michael Guzman, 17 and a 14-year-old are facing tentative charges of arson, Janesville police said.
Brown also has been tentatively charged with obstruction and Guzman with felony bail jumping.
Police said the fire was discovered at about 6 p.m. at Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Ave.
Witnesses were able to describe the suspects and the car they were using, with police finding the suspects several blocks away.
Damage to the bathroom was estimated at $5,000.