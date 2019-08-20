Stoughton police squad tight crop
Stoughton Police Department

Two teens were arrested after shots were fired from an SUV in Stoughton early Tuesday morning, with no injuries reported, police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Monroe Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the report of multiple shots fired from an SUV, Stoughton police said in a news release.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle in the immediate area with no one inside, but then found and arrested two juveniles a short distance from the vehicle, and a third juvenile who was involved was later located and arrested, police said.

A search of the vehicle found a stolen .22 caliber handgun, numerous spent shell casings, drugs and drug paraphernalia, police reported.

A Madison boy, 16, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. A Stoughton boy, 17, was referred a tentative charge of party to a crime, and a Stoughton girl 13, was released at the scene with no charges pending, police said.

While the investigation is continuing, police termed it “an isolated incident,” and said there is no threat is to the public.

The Stoughton Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the McFarland Police Department.

