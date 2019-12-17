You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 teens arrested after road spikes used to stop stolen car on John Nolen Drive, Madison police say

3 teens arrested after road spikes used to stop stolen car on John Nolen Drive, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Three teen boys were arrested after road spikes were used to stop a stolen car on John Nolen Drive early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The car had been stolen on Dec. 6 after its owner left it running and warming up in front of his Westover Court home, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A Madison police investigator spotted the speeding stolen car on the West Beltline Highway about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He did not chase it, instead following at a distance and calling out its position, DeSpain said.

A Madison police sergeant saw the stolen car coming, with no other vehicles in sight, so he laid down spike strips that deflated the car’s tires on John Nolen Drive at North Shore Drive, DeSpain said.

The 15-year-old driver and a passenger took off on foot, while a second passenger stayed with the disabled car. All were taken into custody as several officers swarmed the area, DeSpain said.

The driver, who is from Madison, and the passengers, a 12-year-old boy from McFarland and a 14-year-old boy from Madison, all were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, DeSpain said.

Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics