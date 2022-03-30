Teens are suspects in 16 burglaries, attempted burglaries since last summer in Green County, authorities say

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that several teen males are suspects in 16 business burglaries or attempted burglaries since last summer.

The businesses in Monroe, and rural areas around Monroe, Brodhead and Albany reported that their buildings were broken into and cash, tools and at least one AR-15 rifle were taken, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

In 2021, the Green County Sheriff’s Office released photos taken at one of the businesses, showing two people, one who appeared to be carrying a pistol, and Monroe police also released photos of a suspect, Skatrud said.

A break in the case came when Monroe police detectives received a tip that identified several teen males as allegedly being involved in the burglaries. That led to Monroe police and Green County deputies and detectives conducting search warrants and interviews and recovering an AR-15 rifle, a new chain saw, fireworks, suspected burglary tools, multiple masks and face coverings and other clothing that were either taken during the burglaries or suspected to be worn by those committing the burglaries, Skatrud said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office dive team helped recover a safe taken during one of the burglaries from the Sugar River near the intersection of Highway 11/81 and Mount Hope Road near Brodhead, while another was discovered by a private citizen, Skatrud said.

Several BB pistols that resemble real firearms also were located during the searches, Skatrud said.

Authorities believe that the suspects were involved in 16 burglaries or attempted burglaries in Green County’s jurisdiction, three burglaries and two thefts in Monroe, with losses totaling about $26,000, and that the same suspect or suspects committed a burglary in Rock County and two burglaries in Stephenson County, Illinois. Evidence still is being processed, business owners are being contacted and interviews are concluding, Skatrud said.

Due to the ages of the suspects, reports will be forwarded to the Green County District Attorney for a charging decision, Skatrud said.

