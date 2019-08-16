A teenager crashed a stolen car in the village of Windsor and fled the area Friday following a brief pursuit by a sheriff's deputy, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly before noon, a deputy saw a car on Traveler Trail in Windsor that had been reported stolen in Madison earlier Friday, the Sheriff's Office said, and the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The driver of the black 2008 Mercedes sedan instead fled the deputy, but lost control of the vehicle on a turn and crashed it into a culvert, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The teenager ran from the scene, and a juvenile passenger was taken into custody before being handed over to family, the Sheriff's Office said.
Area residents were sent a reverse 911 message in an attempt to locate the driver.