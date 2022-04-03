Teenager arrested for drunk driving following crash, police say

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle drunk driving crash in Decatur Township early Saturday morning.

Green County Sheriffs deputies responded to reports of a crash in the N4600 block of highway 104 in Decatur just after midnight on Saturday, where they found a 2001 white Chevrolet Silverado broken into pieces. The cab of the pickup truck was separated from the frame of the vehicle and wedged between two trees. The vehicle’s frame was in a ditch, police said.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle had been speeding south on highway 104 when he was distracted by his phone and lost control of the vehicle. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt sustained significant, non-life threatening injuries. His 14-year-old passenger also sustained significant, non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to a hospital in Janesville, police said.

The driver was taken into custody for OWI causing great bodily harm to a passenger under 16 and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, among other charges, following a preliminary investigation, police said.

