Teenager arrested for alleged drunken driving after Green County crash

Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle, alleged drunken driving crash in Green County early Saturday.

Sheriffs deputies responded to reports of a crash just after midnight in the N4600 block of Highway 104 in the town of Decatur, where they found a 2001 white Chevrolet Silverado broken into pieces. The cab of the pickup truck was separated from the frame of the vehicle and wedged between two trees. The vehicle’s frame was in a ditch, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle had been speeding south on Highway 104 when he was distracted by his phone and lost control of the vehicle. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt sustained significant, non-life threatening injuries. His 14-year-old passenger also sustained significant, non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in Janesville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was taken into custody on tentative charges including OWI causing great bodily harm to a passenger under 16 and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, police said.

