Teen with loaded gun caught after chase stemming from gun call, Madison police say

A 15-year-old boy with a loaded gun was caught after a foot chase stemming from a gun call on Sunday, Madison police reported.

At about 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, police were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road on a report of a man being chased by another man with a gun, with a 911 caller providing a description, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.

One officer said the gunman may have been heading onto Russett Road and another officer who was traveling on Russett Road from the opposite direction saw a group that included at least one person matching the description given by the 911 caller, Lisko said.

The group began running when they saw police and two officers chased one they thought was likely the gunman. The foot chase went through yards and courtyards of apartment complexes in the area, until the officers caught the person trying to hop a fence, Lisko said.

The person, a 15-year-old boy, had a loaded and chambered .40-caliber firearm on him that was determined to have been stolen previously in Madison, Lisko said.

The investigation determined that the boy was not believed to be the aggressor in the first weapons call, and that investigation is ongoing, Lisko said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail for an initial assessment on tentative charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.