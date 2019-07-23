Madison squad car very tight crop
A 16-year-old boy who apparently had limited driving skills crashed the stolen van he was driving into a stop sign on the East Side Monday afternoon, the teen running from the crash before getting caught and arrested.

Prior to the crash, an officer saw the van going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on Sprecher Road, running stop signs and a red light.

The crash happened at East Buckeye Road and Cottontail Trail at about 3:15 p.m., Madison police said.

"The 16-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger took off running, while a 15-year-old girl stayed behind," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The girl cooperated with police and told the case detective she didn't know the van had been stolen, and found driver's skills to be unnerving.

"He didn't even know how to drive," the girl told police.

The driver was found and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He also was ticketed for hit and run, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violations and resisting/obstructing.

The 18-year-old faces tentative charges for being a passenger in a stolen auto, and bail jumping, when he's found.

"The van had been left unlocked with the keys inside," DeSpain said. "It was stolen from a Rutledge Street home Saturday night."

