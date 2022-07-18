 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Teen taken by helicopter to hospital after ATV crash in Vernon County, authorities say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A teen was taken by helicopter to a hospital after an ATV crash in Vernon County on July 8, authorities reported.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 8, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was sent to an ATV crash on Highway P, about a quarter-mile west of Highway 27 in the town of Christiana, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The homeowners said they came home to a man in their driveway with blood on his face and neck. He was identified as Zachary Foss, 17, of Westby, but was unable to provide much information and the ATV was not initially located on the property, Spears said.

Deputies later found the ATV at the bottom of a ravine, Spears said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics