Three teen suspects in recent burglaries and car thefts in Dane County were arrested following a foot chase near Elver Park on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.
A 14-year-old was taken into custody quickly, while a 17-year-old jumped a fence and fled towards Schroeder Road. A police dog tracked him to an apartment building where he was arrested along with a 16-year-old suspect, according to a police news release.
Madison police said they had developed probable cause to arrest the Madison trio after they were identified on surveillance cameras stealing from East Towne Mall stores on July 31. At the time of those thefts, they were traveling in a 2019 Subaru which had been stolen from a Hawks Landing home during a July 25 burglary. The couple who owned the Subaru had been watching a movie and discovered the car missing from their garage when they went out to walk their dogs.
Several area police departments have cases where one or more of the teens are suspects, the release states.
The 17-year-old, Isiah M. Ali, has an extensive adult court criminal record with six open cases with charges to include: burglary, disorderly conduct, theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, armed robbery, resisting and bail jumping, police reported.
Ali was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger, and six counts of bail jumping.
The 14-year-old was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
The 16-year-old was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger.
